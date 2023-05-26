The Boston Red Sox (26-24) and Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Angels, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Phillies.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (4-2, 5.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 7.65 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (4-2, 5.01 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 7.65 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (4-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across nine games.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.65, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Pfaadt is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 frames per start.

