Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (26-24) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (4-2) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1).

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

This season Boston has won one of its four games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 60% chance to win.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 262.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).

Red Sox Schedule