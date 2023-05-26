On Friday, Connor Wong (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .235 with one homer.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 48.5% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this year (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 16
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt (0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
