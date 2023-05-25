Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 25
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|26.6
|20.4
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|5.4
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.6
|PRA
|32.5
|37
|29.4
|PR
|28.5
|33.5
|25.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|1.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/23/2023
|37
|17
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5/21/2023
|28
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|38
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|39
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|46
|37
|14
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|28
|26
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|34
|28
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.