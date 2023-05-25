Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 23, White put up 16 points, two steals and two blocks in a 116-99 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 10.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.5 Assists 2.5 3.9 1.0 PRA 17.5 19.9 14.1 PR 15.5 16 13.1 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.3



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 27 16 2 2 3 2 2 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

