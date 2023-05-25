Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) square off at TD Garden on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Watch Tatum, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
On Tuesday, the Celtics beat the Heat 116-99, led by Tatum with 33 points. Jimmy Butler was the leading scorer for the losing side with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|33
|11
|7
|1
|2
|4
|Jaylen Brown
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Derrick White
|16
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum leads his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per game (6.3), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|27.5
|10.8
|4.8
|1.2
|1.1
|2.6
|Jaylen Brown
|20.4
|5.4
|3.6
|0.7
|0.3
|1.6
|Marcus Smart
|13.3
|4.2
|5.6
|0.9
|0.3
|2
|Al Horford
|6.9
|6.5
|2.5
|1.3
|1.5
|1.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.6
|4.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.3
|2.4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.