When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) square off at TD Garden on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, May 25

Thursday, May 25 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Celtics beat the Heat 116-99, led by Tatum with 33 points. Jimmy Butler was the leading scorer for the losing side with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 33 11 7 1 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 4 4 2 0 1 Derrick White 16 2 2 2 2 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per game (6.3), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.5 10.8 4.8 1.2 1.1 2.6 Jaylen Brown 20.4 5.4 3.6 0.7 0.3 1.6 Marcus Smart 13.3 4.2 5.6 0.9 0.3 2 Al Horford 6.9 6.5 2.5 1.3 1.5 1.6 Malcolm Brogdon 12.6 4.1 2.6 0.2 0.3 2.4

