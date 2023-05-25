The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.

Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

