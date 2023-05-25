You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 10.5 (-118) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+120)

The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (30.5).

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+145)

Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.6 points per game, 4.1 higher than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105) 2.5 (+115)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-111) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-182)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 2.9 more than his prop total on Thursday.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 5.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has knocked down 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

