In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics average 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).

At home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries