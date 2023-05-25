Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (215)
- The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 14-14-1 ATS record Boston racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- So far this year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16 treys per game (second-best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% threes (38%).
