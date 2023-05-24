On Wednesday, May 24, Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (27-23) host the Boston Red Sox (26-23) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with a start time of 9:38 PM ET. The Angels will be eyeing a series sweep.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.27 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 1-3 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 9-8 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.