Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .296 with three doubles and a walk.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in five of eight games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Reyes has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, one per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (1-0) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
