The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .296 with three doubles and a walk.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in five of eight games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Reyes has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, one per game).
  • The Angels are sending Anderson (1-0) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
