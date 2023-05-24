Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (hitting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .267 with nine doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.7% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.
- In 22 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, one per game).
- Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.