Robert Williams III NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 23
The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Williams, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|8.0
|7.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|8.3
|5.5
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|17.7
|13.4
|PR
|13.5
|16.3
|12.6
Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
Robert Williams III vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|13
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|23
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/17/2023
|26
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|31
|11
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
