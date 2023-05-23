Reese McGuire -- with an on-base percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Padres.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has four doubles and three walks while hitting .306.

In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

In 26 games played this year, he has not homered.

In six games this year (23.1%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .355 AVG .286 .355 OBP .355 .452 SLG .321 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 8/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

