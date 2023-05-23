Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Angels on May 23, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels heading into their matchup at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Bello has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|at Braves
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (47 total hits).
- He has a .254/.296/.530 slash line so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.358/.530 on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 48 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI.
- He has a .261/.313/.473 slash line so far this season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.