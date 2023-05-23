Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (26-23) and the Boston Red Sox (26-22) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-1) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (2-2) will take the ball for the Angels.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Boston has won 10 of its 17 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).

Red Sox Schedule