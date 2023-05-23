Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .296 with three doubles and a walk.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in five of eight games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- Reyes has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
