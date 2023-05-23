Jarren Duran -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .321 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 68.8% of his 32 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven in a run in 12 games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (34.4%), including four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 15 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings