Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has eight doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .228.
- In 46.9% of his 32 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (9.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this season (six of 32), with two or more RBI five times (15.6%).
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
