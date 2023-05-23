The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 216.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has played 62 games this season that finished with a combined score above 216.5 points.

The average over/under for Boston's contests this season is 229.4, 12.9 more points than this game's total.

Boston has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Celtics have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Boston has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 47 57.3% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6 Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-18-0). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).

Boston has put together a 40-21 ATS record and a 49-12 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 19-39 41-41 Celtics 45-37 7-1 43-39

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Celtics 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 40-21 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 49-12 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-5

