Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 76.1% of his games this season (35 of 46), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this season (65.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 21 21 (84%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 11 (44%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19%) 18 (72%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%) 4 (16%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (32%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings