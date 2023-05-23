Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Horford put up eight points in his last game, which ended in a 128-102 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Horford, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.8 6.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.4 PRA -- 19 15.6 PR 12.5 16 13.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford is responsible for taking 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

