Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Jaime Barria, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston's last three contests have gone under the total, and the average total in that streak was 8.2.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

Boston has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 13-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 46 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-10 11-7 15-13 14-15 12-5

