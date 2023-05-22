When the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, Anthony Davis and Jamal Murray will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, May 22

Monday, May 22 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Davis, Nikola Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers, 119-108, on Saturday. Murray poured in a team-high 37 points for the Nuggets, and Davis had 28 for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 28 18 1 0 2 0 LeBron James 23 7 12 0 0 3 Austin Reaves 23 7 5 1 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 7 6 2 0 5 Nikola Jokic 24 6 8 1 0 2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 17 3 0 2 0 4

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages a team-leading 12.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

LeBron James leads his squad in points per contest (28.9), and also averages 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell posts a team-best 6.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 47% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt posts 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley posts 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic tops the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the field. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.6 14 10.8 1.2 1 1.6 Anthony Davis LAL 23.1 14.3 2.9 1.3 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 24.1 8.6 7 1 1 1.8 Jamal Murray DEN 28.9 5.5 6 1.9 0.2 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13 7.9 2 0.7 0.5 2.7 Austin Reaves LAL 16.5 4.3 4.8 0.6 0.2 2.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.