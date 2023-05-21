Red Sox vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corey Kluber gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
The favored Padres have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +125. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Sox vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-155
|+125
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Boston has a record of 9-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 45 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|11-9
|11-6
|15-13
|14-14
|12-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.