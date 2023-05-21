Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (26-20) and San Diego Padres (20-26) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 21.

The Padres will give the ball to Michael Wacha (4-1, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Corey Kluber (2-5, 6.41 ERA).

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has been victorious 11 times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (258 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

