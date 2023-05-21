FTX Arena is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) will go head to head on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are players to watch for the Celtics and Heat, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

On Friday, the Heat defeated the Celtics 111-105, led by Butler with 27 points (plus six assists and eight rebounds). Tatum was the high scorer for the losing squad with 34 points while adding eight assists and 13 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 34 13 8 0 0 3 Jaylen Brown 16 4 3 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 13 4 2 1 2 1

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29.7 11.2 5.1 1.1 1.2 2.9 Jaylen Brown 23 5.5 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.4 Marcus Smart 14.8 3.7 5.3 0.8 0.3 1.9 Al Horford 7 7.5 2.7 1.5 2 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 16.1 3.9 2.8 0.2 0.3 2.7

