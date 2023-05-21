Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Sunday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 9.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120) 3.5 (+130)

The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (30.5).

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-128) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+105)

The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 3.1 more than his over/under on Sunday (23.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Sunday's prop bet.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-110) 9.5 (-105) 3.5 (-143)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.9 more than Sunday's prop total.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-128) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (-182)

Jimmy Butler has put up 22.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

Butler has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

