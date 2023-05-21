Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 26-29-2 ATS record Boston racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been shining on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics are putting up 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.