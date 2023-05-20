How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves versus Seattle Mariners game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 75 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .466.
- The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (234 total).
- The Braves are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Seattle is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Chavez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 39-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
