Robert Williams III be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 123-116 loss to the Heat, Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8 6.4 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 5.7 Assists -- 1.4 0.9 PRA 16.5 17.7 13 PR 15.5 16.3 12.1



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

Williams has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.