James Paxton will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-150). The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston games have gone over the total three straight times, and the average total in this span was 10 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

Boston is 9-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 43 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 9-9 11-6 13-13 13-14 11-5

