Friday's contest features the San Diego Padres (20-24) and the Boston Red Sox (24-20) clashing at PETCO Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 19.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (1-5) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.
  • The Red Sox have been victorious in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Boston has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • The offense for Boston is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (248 total runs).
  • Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 Cardinals L 4-3 Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
May 14 Cardinals L 9-1 Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
May 15 Mariners L 10-1 Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
May 16 Mariners W 9-4 Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
May 17 Mariners W 12-3 Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
May 19 @ Padres - James Paxton vs Blake Snell
May 20 @ Padres - Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
May 21 @ Padres - Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
May 22 @ Angels - Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
May 23 @ Angels - Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
May 24 @ Angels - James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.