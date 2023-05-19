Red Sox vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the San Diego Padres (20-24) and the Boston Red Sox (24-20) clashing at PETCO Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 19.
The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (1-5) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton.
Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (248 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
|May 17
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|-
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
|May 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
