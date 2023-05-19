Friday's contest features the San Diego Padres (20-24) and the Boston Red Sox (24-20) clashing at PETCO Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 19.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (1-5) versus the Red Sox and James Paxton.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD

Red Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (248 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule