The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done on both offense and defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.

The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 treys per contest (second-best).

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

