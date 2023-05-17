The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 14, Williams put up six points in a 112-88 win against the 76ers.

Below we will look at Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8 6.3 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 6.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 17.7 14 PR 14.5 16.3 12.8



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

Williams is responsible for taking 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.