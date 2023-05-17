Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Mariners on May 17, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Alex Verdugo, Ty France and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox host the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (2-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Bello has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 23
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 17
|2.2
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .303/.378/.491 on the year.
- Verdugo will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles and two walks.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .275/.354/.394 on the year.
- France will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .381 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 21 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .283/.331/.538 slash line so far this year.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Jarred Kelenic or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.