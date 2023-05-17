Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (23-20) clash with Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) in the series rubber match at Fenway Park on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +110. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (2-1, 5.01 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (3-0, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Masataka Yoshida get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won nine out of the 16 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 4-4 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won two of five games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Connor Wong 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.