Red Sox vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox are 9-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).
- Boston has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston has played in 42 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-13-1).
- The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|9-9
|11-6
|12-13
|13-14
|10-5
