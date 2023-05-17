Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 9-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

Boston has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has played in 42 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-13-1).

The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 9-9 11-6 12-13 13-14 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.