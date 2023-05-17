Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his previous game (May 14 win against the 76ers) put up 12 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brogdon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.2 PRA 21.5 22.8 22.9 PR 18.5 19.1 19.7 3PM 2.5 2 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging two per game.

Brogdon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

