Derrick White will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 112-88 win over the 76ers, White put up three points.

In this article, we look at White's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.4 10.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.7 Assists -- 3.9 1.5 PRA -- 19.9 14.8 PR 10.5 16 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

