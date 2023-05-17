The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 210.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 210.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 210.5 points 66 times.

The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 18.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won 23 of its 32 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 66 80.5% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

Seven of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Boston is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

