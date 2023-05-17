How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this season at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (115.4).
- Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.