The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8)

Celtics (- 8) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

Boston and Miami cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Celts as favorites by 8 or more and Heat as underdogs by 8 or more).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

