The Seattle Mariners (21-20) will look for Ty France to continue a 12-game hitting streak versus the Boston Red Sox (22-20) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (2-3) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-3, 6.23 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (2-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.

Pivetta heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Pivetta will look to pick up his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (2-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .213.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .986 WHIP ranks 12th, and 10 K/9 ranks 21st.

