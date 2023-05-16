How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Nick Pivetta, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 51 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is fourth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 227 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .339.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Boston averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.09 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.375 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Pivetta (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- In seven starts, Pivetta has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Dylan Lee
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|George Kirby
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Luis Castillo
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
|5/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Blake Snell
|5/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Joe Musgrove
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Chase Silseth
