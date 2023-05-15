In the series opener on Monday, May 15, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (20-20) match up with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (22-19). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-120). A 10-run over/under has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (4-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 14-12 (53.8%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Red Sox have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

