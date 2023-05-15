The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida will square off against the Seattle Mariners and Ty France on Monday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 10th-best in MLB play with 51 total home runs.

Boston ranks fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.267).

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (226 total runs).

The Red Sox are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Boston has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.359).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday, May 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Houck has registered one quality start this season.

Houck is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha

