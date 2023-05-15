Red Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Monday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (22-19) and Seattle Mariners (20-20) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 15.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Boston has a mark of 10-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (226 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Braves
|L 9-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|W 5-2
|Brayan Bello vs Dylan Lee
|May 12
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|James Paxton vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|-
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
|May 17
|Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|-
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
