Monday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (22-19) and Seattle Mariners (20-20) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 15.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 10-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (226 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule