Robert Williams III and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 95-86 win over the 76ers (his last game) Williams posted 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we look at Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8 6.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 6.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 17.7 13.8 PR 15.5 16.3 12.6



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the 76ers

Williams is responsible for attempting 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 28 10 9 1 0 2 0 5/9/2023 19 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 14 4 2 1 0 1 0 5/5/2023 16 4 5 0 0 3 1 5/3/2023 22 2 7 4 0 3 0 5/1/2023 20 6 7 0 0 0 0 2/25/2023 31 14 8 1 0 0 1

